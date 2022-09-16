Susanna Reid, Naga Munchetty and more arrive to pay respects to Bill Turnball at funeral The BBC Breakfast star died of cancer on 31 August

BBC Breakfast stars including Naga Munchetty, Susanna Reid and Charlie Stayt have been seen arriving for the funeral of their late colleague Bill Turnball.

Bill passed away on 31 August after battling prostate cancer. A statement released at the time read: "Following a challenging and committed fight against prostate cancer, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by his family on 31 August."

It added: "Bill was diagnosed in 2017 and has had outstanding medical care from the Royal Marsden and Ipswich hospitals, St Elizabeth hospice and his GP. He was resolutely positive and was hugely buoyed by the support he received from friends, colleagues, and messages from people wishing him luck.

"It was a great comfort to Bill that so many more men are now testing earlier for this disease."

In photos obtained by Mail Online, Bill's two sons and son-in-law could be seen as three of the six pall bearers as mourners entered Holy Trinity church in Blythburgh.

Susanna Reid, who now presents on Good Morning Britain, was seen arriving alongside Sian Williams, with the pair both in black.

Bill's funeral was attended by many of his colleagues

Naga Munchetty was also seen at the service, arriving in a black striped skirt.

Also present were Charlie Stayt, Nick Robinson, Louise Minchin and Mike Bushell, among others. All the mourners wore black.

Susanna made the trip after having waited in the queue to pay her respects to the Queen, who is lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Documenting the historical occasion on social media, she wrote: "Evening - along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history - witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful."

Susanna paid tribute to Bill following his sad death

In a tribute following Bill's death, Susanna wrote: "Bill was the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business. I feel lucky to have worked with him and he taught me everything. But above all, he was devoted to his family and I am heartbroken for them. RIP Bill. We will miss you so much."

And Naga, who shared the sad news on BBC Breakfast, said: "Of course, all of us here are sending love and support to Bill's family and his wife. I think today, after we get over the shock of this, we'll start remembering the really funny things Bill did.

"He came into this programme and threw everything at it every single day. He was funny when we sat here on the sofa, he was a brilliant journalist and he loved this programme and he loved serving you, the audience."

