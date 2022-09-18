GMB's Susanna Reid takes break from the show as Kate Garraway steps in The broadcaster did not appear on Sunday's programme

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid was noticeably absent on Sunday morning's edition of the programme as the presenter took time off from her hosting duties.

The ITV show, which has been airing each day including on weekends following the news of Her Majesty the Queen's passing, instead welcomed fellow GMB regulars, Kate Garraway and Adil Ray onto the show to anchor rolling coverage.

Susanna's day away from GMB comes soon after an emotional few days for the TV presenter. After mourning the loss of the monarch, Susanna went along to Westminster Hall to pay her respects to the Queen as the late royal lay in state.

The broadcaster queued for seven hours alongside her mother and thousands of other members of the public. She documented the special moment on Twitter, describing the moment as "historic" and "majestic".

Kate Garraway appeared on Sunday's show

"Evening - along with my lovely mum and her very good friend, I have just experienced a moment in history - witnessing the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. At once majestic and peaceful," she wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, Susanna's fellow ITV colleagues Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield faced criticism after being pictured walking through the historic building to pay their respects.

Accusations began circulating that the This Morning presenters had "jumped" the queue, however, ITV have since released a statement clarifying their situation.

Susanna Reid has been presenting rolling coverage this week

On Saturday, the broadcaster said: "Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday's programme.

"They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state – but instead were there in a professional capacity as part of the world's media to report on the event."

In the days since lying in state began, the queue has swelled in size and at one time reached a wait time of at least 24 hours, according to the official queue tracker, before dropping down to 13.5 hours on Saturday evening.

