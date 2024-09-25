Phillip Schofield set to return to TV in emotional Channel 5 special after 16-month hiatus

Phillip Schofield is set to make his long-awaited return to television next week, 16 months after stepping down from his role as host of This Morning.

The 62-year-old presenter will appear in a new three-part Channel 5 series, Cast Away, where he will reportedly reflect on the tumultuous events of the past two years.

According to The Sun, the series, which will air on Monday, 30th September, was filmed over a ten-day period in Madagascar.

Recommended video You may also like Phillip Schofield Is ‘Broken And Ashamed’ After Revealing Affair

It is expected to feature Phillip fending for himself on a remote island, using the isolation to look back on his personal and professional life, as well as contemplating what lies ahead.

The news comes just after Phillip teased fans with a cryptic Instagram story post on Tuesday, where he wrote: “Watch this space… 9am,” hinting at an announcement.

© Channel 5 Phillip is set to appear in Channel 5 special Castaway

Phillip’s return marks his first major appearance on television since he exited This Morning in May 2023, after more than two decades as one of the show’s most recognisable faces.

His departure followed the revelation of an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague, which rocked both the public and media alike.

© Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both stepped down from This Morning

In a statement at the time, Phillip expressed deep regret for his actions, admitting he had misled his employers at ITV, his colleagues, and the public.

“I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public, and most importantly of all, to my family,” he said. “I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.”

© ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton on 'This Morning' TV Programme - 2008

The upcoming Channel 5 series is expected to be an emotional and introspective journey, as Phillip confronts the challenges of the past two years, including the fallout from his personal life and the public scrutiny that followed.

Viewers will likely get a closer look at the toll it has taken on him, both personally and professionally, as he opens up about his experiences away from the spotlight.

The new programme also coincides with the departure of Phillip’s long-time co-host and friend, Holly Willoughby, from This Morning.

Just five months after Phillip stepped down, Holly, 43, announced in October that she would not be returning to the show after 14 years.

© Instagram Phillip Schofield owns a bachelor pad in Chiswick, which he moved to after coming out as gay in 2020

In a statement, she said: “It’s been an honour to just be part of its story, and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

The pair had formed one of the most iconic duos in British television, known for their natural chemistry and light-hearted banter.

Their time together on This Morning cemented their status as fan favourites, and their respective departures mark the end of an era for the popular ITV daytime show.