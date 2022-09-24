Kevin Bacon shares emotional tribute to the cast and crew of his Showtime series City On A Hill Do you watch City on a Hill?

Kevin Bacon has shared an emotional tribute to the cast and crew of his Showtime series City On A Hill, admitting he doesn't know "what the future holds" as the series has not yet been picked up for a fourth season.

"As we head into the finale I just want to say thanks to the creators and writers of City On A Hill, our hardworking NY crew and all the terrific actors I’ve gotten to play with these 3 seasons," Kevin shared with fans alongside a series of pictures of him on set.

WATCH: City on a Hill season three trailer

"Shout out to Jill Hennessy, Lauren E Banks, Matt Del Negro and the best adversary/partner I could ask for, Aldis Hodge," he added. "I don’t know what the future holds for Jackie, but I have loved walking in his dangerous shoes."

Fans have praised the series and while many shared their hopes that the show would return for more episodes, others praised Kevin's performance with one writing: "Living in the area during that time period all I can say is 'Nailed it!'. Love this show and your gruff character brother."

Another added: "Just started watching the series, and as a lifelong MA resident, can’t tell you how blown away I am by the accuracy of detail. Just started season 2. Best consistent Boston accents I’ve ever heard. Bravo to all!!"

The third season had eight-hour-long episodes, and follows Kevin's corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr, who is looking to exploit Boston's criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career.

Despite being set in Boston, most of the show is filmed in New York, where Kevin has a beautiful home in Manhattan.

The actor splits his time between there, LA and his farm in Connecticut,where he spent a lot of the pandemic with his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

The celebrity couple are parents to two grown-up children, Travis and Sosie, who have both followed them in the entertainment industry.