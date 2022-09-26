Inside Man creator's real-life son has big role in the new BBC drama The new show has a brilliant cast!

Inside Man begins on BBC on Monday evening and we think it's going to be the TV drama that everyone is going to be talking about.

The series, which is created by Doctor Who, Sherlock and Dracula writer Steven Moffat, boasts a seriously impressive cast consisting of David Tennant and Stanley Tucci to name just a few. But did you know that Steven's son also appears in the cast?

WATCH: Inside Man on BBC starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci - see the official trailer

Steven's son, Louis Oliver, appears in the new series as Ben Watling, the son of David Tennant's character, Harry. Although the star is the son of the show's creator, Louis is no stranger to the acting world and previously appeared in the Netflix drama, Midnight Mass.

Chatting at the official launch for Inside Man, which was attended by HELLO! and other reporters, Steven opened up about his son, Louis, joining the cast of his project, admitting that it wasn't his decision.

Steven Moffat's son stars in the drama as Ben

"He was recommended to me by [Midnight Mass creator] Mike Flanagan. He'd sent me an email saying, 'He's brilliant, your son'. We were looking to cast a Ben, and he's a bit based on Louis – that conversation about the homework is real! – but [Steven's wife] Sue and I were not involved in the casting at all."

After then joking that he'd said to the casting team he'd "forgive them" if they decided not to cast Louis, the writer then added that Louis was "fine" with the idea of possibly being turned down. Steven then quipped: "But Sue and I didn't sleep for three nights worrying about it! Thankfully, he got it."

David Tennant in Inside Man

Inside Man is a four-part series that focuses on the lives of four different people from very different walks of life who find themselves crossing paths in unexpected ways.

"In the US, a prisoner on death row (Stanley Tucci) is seeking atonement as he faces execution. On a train in England, a journalist (Lydia West) is looking for a story.

"In a quiet little village, a vicar (David Tennant) is picking up his son’s maths tutor (Dolly Wells) from the station. All four are about to be entangled in a dilemma that could lead one of them to murder..."

Inside Man starts on Monday 26 September at 9pm on BBC One.

