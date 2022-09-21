House of the Dragon: David Tennant's son Ty's secret role in show revealed Did you spot him in next week's preview?

Viewers have been loving House of the Dragon so far – but a preview for episode six revealed a casting that we did not expect! Ty Tennant, the eldest son of actors David and Georgia Tennant, will have a starring role going forward – and we can't wait to see him in action!

Ty, 20, looks seriously different in the first-look at episode six, and is wearing a white blonde wig. He plays the eldest son of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, Aegon Targaryen, who fans of the show will know has a claim to the Iron Throne as the eldest male heir to King Viserys – despite his older sister Rhaenyra being officially declared the heir to the Iron Throne.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the casting, one person wrote: " We're getting Ty Tennant as young Aegon II next week. Please say we get a scene between and Matt Smith," while another person added: "I’m sorry, I just think it’s so funny that Ty Tennant (the son of David Tennant) is going to be in House of the Dragon with Matt Smith… the son of the Tenth Doctor with the Eleventh Doctor?!?"

We can't wait to see what Ty brings to the role

A third person added: "I believe this is Ty Tennant. I may hate the character but I'm thrilled to see David and Georgia Tennant's son taking up the family business. Good for him for getting such a prominent role!"

The upcoming episode will also see the cast change from the young versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent, who were played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively. Since the show time jumps by several years, the pair will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke.

The cast change is taking place in episode six

Speaking of the cast change, one person wrote: "#MillyAlcock is the standout. I can’t believe we only get her for one more episode? I wish she could play #Rhaenyra the entire series. I don’t know much about Emma D’Arcy but I’m not ready for the cast change." Another person added: "I went into this show knowing I'd love daemon but ever since episode one Milly Alcock has been carrying the show, I'm very worried my opinion of the show will change when the cast changes."

