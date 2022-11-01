Exclusive: Will Kirk talks fatherhood and the one 'tricky' thing about working at The Repair Shop The woodwork expert chatted exclusively to HELLO!

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has opened up about fatherhood in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

MORE: Fans are saying the same thing about Will Kirk's new show The Travelling Auctioneers

The woodwork expert, who welcomed his first child with his wife Polly in July, revealed that he finds it "tricky" leaving his baby daughter at home when he goes off to work in the iconic barn in West Sussex.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk melts hearts as he restores treasured gift for baby daughter

When asked how life as a dad has been treating him, Will, who was in the middle of filming for the series, said: "Absolutely amazing. I love her so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child," he added.

Chatting about whether his daughter would be paying a visit to barn or taking a spin in The Travelling Auctioneers van anytime soon, he said: "I don't know if there's any space for a baby seat in the Travelling Auctioneer van but maybe [she'll] pop down to the barn soon to look at where I do all my work. They're all itching to see her down here so when I can get her down, definitely.

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk reflects on King Charles' visit to show in sweet post

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's wife

"Maybe I can adapt a baby seat for the Travelling Auctioneer van and me and Christina can share the nappy-changing duties," he jokingly added.

Will with his baby daughter

While welcoming his first child into the world is a big life change for Will, it's not the only one as he recently started fronted his own daytime programme, The Travelling Auctioneers.

The new show, which Will co-hosts alongside Christina Trevanion, sees the pair combine their skills in furniture restoration and antiques dealing as they travel up and down the county in search of hidden gems. Together, the presenters and experts in the fields will breathe new life into forgotten items, bringing them back to their original glory before taking them to auction to ensure they sell for the best value.

Chatting about the new series, Will said "there's something for everyone" and that viewers can expect to learn some restoration tips themselves.

Will's new show, The Travelling Auctioneers, airs on weekdays at 4.30pm

"There will definitely be so many top tips going through this series, which you don't always get with The Repair Shop," he explained. "Most of the items I do fix on Travelling Auctioneer, there's a lot of take home that you can do yourself.

"There's lots of money-saving tips as well which I think is really important in the current climate."

The Travelling Auctioneers airs weekdays at 4:30pm on BBC One and all episodes are available to stream on iPlayer.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.