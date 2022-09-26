9 Dancing with the Stars couples who found love on the show Romance has blossomed in the ballroom over the years...

Dancing with the Stars is back for another season and we can't wait to see the celebrities head onto the dancefloor this week for more epic routines.

But it's not just incredible dance numbers the long-running Ballroom and Latin competition has seen over its 17-year run, there have also been some romances that have blossomed between those who have featured in the competition.

While a few of the couples have been the subject of rumors and never confirmed by those involved, others did go official with their relationships, with some (but, sadly, not all) still together to this day! To celebrate a new season, we take a trip down memory lane to look back at some of the relationships that began on the show...

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella

WWE star Nikki Bella joined DWTS in 2017 for its 25th and was partnered with Artem Chigvintsev. Although they didn't get together straight away (Nikki was engaged to John Cena at the time) the pair reconnected in 2019. In 2020 they got engaged and soon after welcomed their son, Matteo – cute! The lovebirds then got hitched in Paris in August this year.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd

Maksim and Peta – who were both professional dancers on the show – began dating in 2012 but their relationship was on-and-off for a few years before they got engaged in 2015. Two years later, they welcomed a son Shai Aleksander and later that year the pair said 'I Do'.

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

Before Val and Jenna got together, Val was linked to previous DWTS contestant, model Amber Rose. The pair dated for a few months and were pictured out together but it wasn't to last. In 2018, Val and Jenna made it official and got engaged. Val and Jenna have since married and revealed they are expecting their first child together in January 2023.

Kym Johnson and Robert Kerjavec

Former professional dancer Kym Johnson was partnered with businessman and CEO Robert Kerjavec in 2015 when he joined the cast of the show. It's clear the pair hit it off straight away as they got engaged in February 2016 before tying the knot in July of the same year. In 2018, the couple welcomed twins.

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause took part in the show in September 2020 and while she was previously rumored to be dating her pro-partner Gleb Savchenko, it was Gleb's fellow pro dancer Keo Motsepe who stole her heart. The pair dated for a short while before splitting, with Chrishell later calling him a "liar" on her social media.

Sabrina Bryan and Mark Ballas

Cheetah Girls actress Sabrina Bryan joined season five of DWTS in 2007 and was partnered with Mark Ballas. The pair began dating while competing on the show but called it quits soon after.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough has been linked to DWTS contestants before, but, the dancer is now happily engaged to fellow dancer Hayley Erbert after they began dating in 2015. Prior to his relationship with Hayley, Derek was previously linked to American Pie actress Shannon Elizabeth when she competed on the show in 2008.

Mario Lopez and Karina Smirnoff

Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez competed on the show in season three and was partnered with Karina Smirnoff and instantly hit it off. The pair dated for over two years in total before then parting ways. Karina then went on to date Maksim Chmerkovskiy and even got engaged, but then called off the big day shortly after.

Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks

Former DWTS pro dancer Julianne Hough began dating Chuck Wicks in late 2008, the year before the Country singer joined the show as a celebrity contestant. But in late 2009, the pair called it off but insisted the split was "amicable".

