RHOBH Kyle Richards, rumored girlfriend Morgan Wade make out in sultry new video, fans react

Kyle Richards has found herself taking on a new and unexpected role. Starring in Morgan Wade's music video for her latest track, Fall in Love with Me, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been met with applause and adoration, not just from fans but also her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Despite the 26-year age gap, Kyle, 54, and Morgan, 28, shared a palpable on-screen chemistry that's hard to ignore. Fans were quick to commend their sizzling dynamic, with comments on social media ranging from: "Now THAT is how you come out as a later-in-life lesbian," to another fan joyfully declaring the video as a "piece of art" for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Fellow reality star, Chrishell Stause, who has recently tied the knot with non-binary singer G Flip, even chimed in with an enthusiastic "Yessssss."

The narrative of the video follows Kyle's character who, captivated by her new neighbor, Morgan, lets her imagination run wild. Viewers are taken on a whirlwind where the two share flirtatious moments, from romantic bubble baths to nearly locking lips.

Throughout, there's a playful give and take. As Kyle boldly sends love letters, Morgan admires Kyle's retro workout session from a distance.

Yet, despite the increasing intensity and teasing moments, like sharing strawberries in a kitchen setting, a climactic twist reveals it was all just a dream – or was it?

What's particularly commendable about the video is its emphasis on representation and celebrating all forms of love.

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Richards on RHOBH controversy, her style secrets and her royal style icon

© Youtube Kyle and Morgan are rumored to be dating

In a joint statement, Kyle and Morgan expressed their gratitude towards the project, saying,: "It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space... Love is love is love."

Interestingly, amidst the buzz surrounding the video, Mauricio, Kyle’s estranged husband, gave a thumbs up to the project, simplifying his thoughts into a fiery, "So good."

However, beneath the surface of this music video lies a cheeky message. Amidst rumors and speculations about their relationship status, the duo laughingly admits the video was conceived to "troll the trolls."

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade

As Morgan pointed out, fans often jump to conclusions about her relationships based on her music videos.

"Every time there's someone in it with me, they always assume we're dating," she explained. This time, she and Kyle decided to lean into the rumors, playfully challenging the speculations.

Yet, the pair's camaraderie isn't confined to this video. Kyle was recently spotted at Morgan's concert in Aspen, Colorado.

© Getty Images Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky split recently

Moreover, she's producing a documentary about Morgan, spotlighting the singer's rapid rise to fame, her battle with addiction, and her proactive health decisions like planning a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA gene.

As for Kyle, her personal life has seen its fair share of headlines. After announcing her separation from Mauricio last month, ending a 27-year-long marriage, she emphasized that there was no 'wrongdoing on anyone's part.'

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.