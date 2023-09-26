Remembering the Dancing with the Stars icons who have died

Dancing with the Stars has returned and while we're looking forward to seeing a new crop of celebrities tackle the highs and lows of the ballroom, we also sadly remember contestants who have sadly passed away. Stars who have died are remembered in the show's studio, with senior producer Adam Raia previously sharing a memorial star that carried the names of them.

Since the first season aired back in 2005, an astonishing 367 celebs have put their best foot forward with their celebrity partner. Read on for our tributes to those who are sadly no longer with us.

Len Goodman

© Eric McCandless Len's death was announced earlier in the year

Len Goodman was head judge on the show since its beginning, and we loved his mannerisms, catchphrases, and of course his iconic uttering of 'SEV-ERN'! At the end of season 31, he said he was retiring and returning to the UK to spend more time with his family. However, the 78-year-old sadly passed away on April 22, 2023 due to bone cancer.

Stars from both Dancing with the Stars and sister show Strictly Come Dancing paid tribute, and DWTS host Alfonso Ribeiro has promised a tear-jerking tribute for the late dancer. "There won't be a dry eye in the house. It'll be amazing. I mean, he was the best," he told People.

Jerry Springer

© Barry Brecheisen Jerry wanted to learn to dance for his daughter's wedding

Iconic chat show host Jerry Springer passed away on April 27, 2023 following a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Jerry appeared on the third season of the show back in 2006 dancing with Kym Johnson, saying he took part so he could learn to waltz for his daughter's upcoming wedding. His dream came true on week 4, where he received a commendable 22/30 for his routine.

Paying tribute to him in an interview with People, Kym said: "We instantly connected and he became like a father figure to me. I remember going out to dinner with him and his old buddies that used to do the news with him in Cincinnati. The stories they had, it reminded me of the Anchorman movie. It just so sweet listening to them. From being the news anchorman to the mayor to a politician to hosting The Jerry Springer Show, he was fascinating to talk to."

Cloris Leachman

© Michael Bezjian Cloris was the oldest celebrity to take part on the show

Legendary actress Cloris Leachman became the oldest contestant to compete in the show's history when she danced on the show's seventh season with professional Corky Ballas. The couple survived all the way up to week 6, and were eliminated after a cha-cha-cha didn't impress.

Cloris died at the age of 94 on January 27, 2021 following a stroke in her sleep.

Aaron Carter

© Adam Larkey Aaron died at the age of 34

Singer Aaron Carter competed on the ninth season of Dancing with the Stars, and he and professional partner Karina Smirnoff made it all the way to fifth place and topped the leaderboard in week 2. He died on November 5, 2022 at the age of 34 after becoming "incapacitated while in the bathtub" after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam.

Karina paid tribute to her former dance partner by sharing a video of their week 1 dance, and writing: "RIP @aaroncarter, so young! It's heartbreaking. You always made me smile. Rest in peace, friend. You will be missed." She later added: "My heart is broken."

Florence Henderson

© Steve Granitz Florence passed away in 2016

The Brady Bunch actress Florence Henderson entertained audiences alongside dance partner Corky Ballas back in the show's 11th season, with the pair surviving for five weeks.

The 82-year-old passed away on November 24, 2016 due to heart failure. Just days before her passing, she was in the audience for Dancing with the Stars to support close friend Maureen McCormick.

Kirstie Alley

© Adam Larkey Kirstie competed on Dancing with the Stars and its All-Stars season

Legendary Cheers star Kirstie Alley didn't just compete on Dancing with the Stars, she also returned for its All-Stars season. In season 12, she finished as the runner-up, but for All-Stars she ended up being eliminated in week eight. Both times she was partnered with Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and in a tribute he shared: "We haven't spoken lately and I'll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life."

Kirstie passed away at the age of 71 on December 5, 2022, after being diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer earlier in the year.

Valerie Harper

© Adam Taylor Valerie was partnered with Tristan MacManus

Valerie Harper was best known for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Rhoda, and she competed on the 17th season of the show with Tristan MacManus, with the pair leaving in the third week. Valerie died on August 30, 2019, ten years after being diagnosed with lung cancer and six years after being diagnosed with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a complication that effects membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

In tribute, the Irish dancer said: "Such terrible news to hear – Valerie was one of a kind and I loved spending time with her and getting to know her I genuinely loved her and will miss her dearly."

Mary Wilson

© Craig Sjodin Mary Wilson was due to release music before her death

Supremes singer Mary Wilson danced with Brandon Armstrong on the show's 28th season, but they were ultimately the first couple to be eliminated. Mary died in her sleep on February 8, 2021 at the age of 76 from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a complication from high blood pressure.

Anne Heche

© Kelsey McNeal Anne following a major car accident

Actress Anne Heche appeared on the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars, making it to week 4 with Keo Motsepe. On August 5, 2022, Anne was involved in a series of car crashes, which ended with her car striking a house, breaking through a wall and catching fire. Anne wasn't extracted from the wreck for 45 minutes after the collision. She was declared brain dead on August 11, 2022, with her body kept alive for a further three days for organ donation.

In a tribute shared with People, judge Carrie Ann Inaba said: "She was a rare and precious person and I am sad that she has left us and her family so soon. I wish her family healing and love … and may Anne Heche rest and play in peace now … She will always be a part of the DWTS family."