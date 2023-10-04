Will Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation, rumored cheating play out on RHOBH? All about season 13

As an original member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since 2010 (and a child star decades before that), Kyle Richards is no stranger to her life being documented for the world to see.

However, she is gearing up for her most intense and soul-baring season yet for the reality show's 13th season, which will witness the possible unraveling of her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, which has led to a current separation.

With the new trailer released this week, fans got the confirmation they've been seeking: will what the couple have called their most "challenging year" play out on the show? And yes, it appears there will be no shortage of drama and tears.

At the beginning of the juicy trailer, some of Kyle's fellow Housewives are seen reacting to headlines about the couple's split in shock, with Kyle's bestie Dorit Kemsley exclaiming: "I had no idea!"

In a subsequent clip, Kyle is seen in tears telling co-star Erika Girardi how "complete strangers" are telling her: "You made us believe in true love and now it's all…" before Erika cuts her off to reassure her: "This is true love. There are only two people in this marriage. Everybody else's opinion can [expletive] off."

Later on, Kyle keeps quiet when Dorit asks her: "How are things with you and Mau?" and in a separate occasion, when Garcelle Beauvais wonders if there was any infidelity in the relationship, Kyle simply says she doesn't know.

Things get even more contentious when Morgan Wade – Kyle's country singer friend and rumored same-sex fling – comes into the picture, prompting Mauricio to even joke to his wife: "I'm just glad it's you that's out there having an affair," referencing the rumors circulating, to which she responded: "For once it's me."

In the following scene, she is seen telling her daughters: "We are a very strong family and we always will be, there's nothing that can change that," in light of their separation.

© Getty Images Kyle and Mauricio have been married for 27 years

Mauricio, who is currently a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, recently confirmed that he and Kyle are in fact separated, telling People: "She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel," adding: "We're not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel."

© Getty The Real Housewives return October 25

He said: "Sometimes life throws you different things" and "you've gotta work through it," before noting: "We've been married for 27 years," and that they're just having "a bit of a rough patch."

The new season of RHOBH returns on October 25, with mainstays Kyle, Maurico, Dorit, Garcelle, Erika, plus Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Stracke, newcomer Annemarie Wiley, plus a much-anticipated comeback from Denise Richards.

