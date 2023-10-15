It's been almost a year since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' extra-marital romance was made public and 10-months since they were officially let go from their hosting gigs on GMA3.

But do they still have a future with the network who made the difficult decision to fire them? Here's what we know.

Why were Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes fired?

Amy, 50, and T.J., 46, were photographed packing on the PDA during a Thanksgiving getaway and despite initially being allowed back on-air together, they were quickly replaced while ABC decided their fate as hosts.

In January, after two months of stand-ins alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton on their show GMA3, the network released a statement that read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Who replaced Amy and T.J. on GMA3?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton remained a host on the popular show, but Amy and T.J. were eventually replaced by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows. "I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated.

Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes planning a comeback?

It's unlikely the duo will return to the network given their history, however there were reports that they weren't ready to hang up their hosting shoes just yet.

Over the last year there have been whispers that Amy and T.J. are planning a comeback, but in what capacity still remains to be seen.

Earlier this year Page Six reported they were pitching the producers from The Ellen DeGeneres Show to create and develop a new project.

Fans of the couple also hoped there was truth to a report that they could be at the helm of a show like Live with Kelly and Mark.

For now, they seem more focused on their blossoming romance and training for the New York Marathon in November.

Have their co-stars spoken about their relationship?

Amy and T.J.'s friends at GMA and ABC, including Robin Roberts, Lara Spencer, Sam Champion and David Muir, have remained quiet about their relationship but some have shown support for them in other ways.

After they returned to social media recently, it was clear that Amy has maintained a close relationship with some of her former colleagues on the ABC daytime show.

Meteorologist Sam subtly showed support for Amy when she posted a photo alongside her daughter on Instagram. He simply commented with a smiley face emoji, but the move didn't go unnoticed by fans.

Are Amy and T.J. divorced from their partners?

Amy was married to her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, for 12 years and T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig for the same amount of time. Both divorces have now been finalized and Amy and T.J.'s romance continues to heat up as their careers remain on the backburner.

