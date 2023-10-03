Who is DWTS star Lele Pons' famous husband?

Lele Pons proved she's one to watch in the brand new season of Dancing With The Stars after scoring a solid 19 points for her incredible Tango in the premiere last week.

The TikTok star's performance with dance partner Brandon Armstrong was praised by the judges, with Bruno Tonioli calling her tango "red hot", while Derek Hough said she was "sharp" and "strong".

While Lele, whose real name is Eleonora Pons Maronese, is known for being a social media star, as well as for her career as an actress and singer, how much do you know about the 27-year-old's personal life? Keep reading to find out who she's married to…

Who is Lele Pons' famous husband?

Lele Pons is married to Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa.

Guaynaa, 31, whose real name is Jean Carlos Santiago Pérez, rose to fame thanks to his 2018 track, 'Rebota', which became his first song to reach the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in April 2019.

Lele Pons is married to rapper Guaynaa

Since then, the musician has released numerous singles and in April 2023, released a joint album with Lele Pons, titled Capitulaciones.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa's relationship timeline

Rumors of Lele Pons and Guaynaa's romance first began circulating after they collaborated on music together. Their Latin summer hit, 'Se Te Nota', was released in September 2020 and the video – which sees the pair lock lips – sparked speculation about their relationship.

A few months later in December, the couple confirmed their romance. Taking to Instagram, Lele shared a sweet snap of the lovebirds kissing in the snow and penned in the caption: "MINE (It's official)."

Lele and Guaynaa confirmed their relationship in December 2020

During an interview with People en Español back in December 2020, the Venezuelan-born actress opened up about her relationship with Guaynaa. "He makes me a better person. I admire him a lot," she said.

"He is a family person, he always thinks about his family and friends, the people he loves. I like that he loves me a lot and has a lot of patience with me. I feel at peace with him. I have a lot of fun with him."

Lele Pons and Guaynaa at the Latin American Music Awards in 2023

The rapper also gushed over his "supportive" girlfriend, adding: "She is always smiling, she has a very pure heart."

In August 2021, Lele and Guaynaa took a big step in their relationship and bought their first home together.

Sharing an adorable picture of the couple kissing outside their beautiful new house, Lele wrote on Instagram: "WE BOUGHT A HOUSE".

Then, almost a year later, Guaynaa got down on one knee and asked for his girlfriend's hand in marriage while on stage at the 2022 Tomorrowland Festival. Sharing photos from the special moment, Lele announced the joyous news on Instagram. "We're getting married!!!" she wrote. "I love you with all my heart @guaynaa !! Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you! 100x YESS!!!"

The couple tied the knot in March in a beautiful ceremony held at Miami's Fairchild Botanical Gardens. It was a star-studded affair, with the likes of Paris Hilton and Camila Cabello in attendance.