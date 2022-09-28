BBC Breakfast host Nina Warhurst left 'unimpressed' after being mistaken for being pregnant The BBC journalist is a mum of two children

BBC Breakfast presenter Nina Warhurst has taken to Twitter to reveal how some unexpected kindness came her way.

MORE: BBC Breakfast thrown into chaos as presenters forced to pull interviews off air

Heading on the London tube, the 41-year-old - who regularly appears on the BBC morning show as a stand-in host or business correspondent - explained how she was left mortified after getting mistaken for being pregnant.

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty praised by viewers for interviewing skills

"I know people say London isn't a friendly city, but someone just offered me a priority Tube seat thinking I'm pregnant, which I'm not," she tweeted. "So that's nice isn't it [neutral-face emoji and tears of joy emoji]."

MORE: Naga Munchetty responds after BBC Breakfast viewer comments on her outfit

READ: The unexpected way Carol Kirkwood's injury impacted her career

Nina, who shares two children with husband Ted, was inundated with messages of support with one writing: "Not sure to laugh or feel sorry for you. At least the gesture was there," to which she replied with a picture of her full English: "Blaming my tiny breakfast."

"I think it's the old lady look and not pregnancy because in their eyes you looked elderly. Personally I think you look great. Honest," another follower remarked.

I know people say London isn’t a friendly city, but someone just offered me a priority tube seat thinking I’m pregnant, which I’m not



So that’s nice isn’t it 😑😂 — Nina Warhurst (@NinaWarhurst) September 25, 2022

Nina tweeted this message on social media

Nina responded: "This is not helpful [laughing face emoji]." Another suggested: "Maybe they know how hard you work and they thought you deserved a seat." A fourth post read: "Oh bless you! I have to say your response is delightful!"

One other person stated: "It's a nice gesture, I guess. Though I'd argue they need their eyes tested." Another post read: "You always look so fabulous Nina, so gorgeous! And I love your broadcasts - it may be that you just cast a huge shadow! Someone once remarked at a bbq that my wife was eating for two. In her 20s. Not good."

The journalist has been married to Ted - who works as a caterer - since 2014. They are parents to two children, Digby, six, and Michael, four.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.