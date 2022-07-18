BBC Breakfast viewers complain as show undergoes major shake-up

BBC Breakfast underwent a major change to the show's format on Monday morning as host Jon Kay presented the show live from Cambridge.

Meanwhile, his usual co-host Sally Nugent was absent from the red sofa and was temporarily replaced by fellow presenter Nina Warhurst, who held down the fort in the studio.

Jon, who was recently confirmed as Dan Walker's replacement on the programme, reported on the extreme heat warning from the banks of the River Cam, speaking to Director of Cambridge Zero, Professor Emily Shuckburgh, about how to tackle climate change as the temperatures are set to hit record highs.

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the change, questioning the show's decision to broadcast from Cambridge given the climbing temperatures.

One person wrote: "It makes perfect sense to send him all the way to Cambridge to present the show and incur all those costs. I suppose the alternative was an air-conditioned studio, and the presenters issuing 'do not travel' warnings!" while another agreed, adding: "Don't understand why travelled away from studio when everyone being advised not to make unnecessary journeys. Will be returning home after 11 when supposed not to be out in hottest part of day. Ridiculous."

Jon hosted the programme from Cambridge on Monday

Other viewers pointed out that moving the show to Cambridge may not have been the most climate change-friendly choice, with one person writing: "So to reinforce their efforts to aid global warming #bbcbreakfast have moved the whole shebang to Cambridge so they can erm, er, well, preach their mantra," while another commented: "The irony that he drove from the South West to the East to do the report on the climate."

A third viewer added: "Jon… It doesn't help GLOBAL WARMING..When journalists travel the COUNTRY REPORTING on the WEATHER! You are ALL totally irresponsible! STAY IN THE STUDIO!"

