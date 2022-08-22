Georgia Tennant shares rare photo of daughter Olive - and she looks so grown up The 11-year-old takes after her brother!

Georgia Tennant is no stranger to a candid family update and on Sunday she shared an incredible photo of her 11-year-old daughter - and she looks so grown up!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the wife of David Tennant, 37, posted a photo of the youngster rocking her waist-length blonde locks as well an ultra-stylish T-shirt adorned with a tribute to Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink.

Captioning the post, the doting mother wrote: "@sadiesink," and added a GIF that read, "Fangirling moment, " to the photo as well as capturing the fabulous T-shirt paired with what appeared to be a pair of acid-wash jeans.

Olive takes after her performing parents and has starred in films Belfast and You, Me and Him. As well as the young actress, Georgia and David are parents to Ty, 20, Wilfred, nine, Doris, seven, and Birdie, two.

Olive looked so stylish

Earlier this month, Georgia shared the most relatable parenting struggle as she posted an adorable photo to Instagram showing her with her youngest daughter and wearing a resigned expression.

The mum-of-five captioned the image: "Two years plus of getting my [boobs] out for this one. #breastfeeding #breastfeedingawareness #internationalbreastfeedingweek."

Many related to the actress, with one commenting: "Know what you mean. With my six kiddos I've collectively lactated for seventeen years..."

The star took to social media

"I cannot get my 4yr old to give up," a second wrote, while a third chimed in: "2 plus years here, too!"

Another of Georgia's followers chimed in: "Fed youngest till she was 3." A fourth added: "Awesome. It's the most natural thing in the world and seems to be hushed up. Top woman."

Even those who didn't relate were quick to share their appreciation for the busy mum, with one responding: "Omg… Couldn't do the whole kid thing, myself, but I do admire all the mums [clapping emojis]."

