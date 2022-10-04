Inside Man: viewers share same theory over season finale - but are they right? Do you think these theories sound right?

Inside Man has received mixed reviews from viewers and critics alike, but it’s fair to say that - for better or for worse - fans have been compelled to watch the David Tennant drama, and it sounds like plenty of viewers have come up with the same theory for the season finale - but are they right?

Discussing the episodes, which follow Stanley Tucci as a man on death row for the murder (and decapitation) of his wife and David Tennant as a vicar who locks his son’s math tutor in his cellar after a life-ruining misunderstanding, one viewer wrote: "Hold up what if Janice’s sister is the one who Grieff killed (or maybe Janice killed her and he’s covering for her) and the email about the Skype call would’ve been a mistake as they never had a Skype call planned as she’s already dead."

Another person added: "Now I’m starting to think Janice is Grieff’s wife somehow and she wasn’t murdered after all #insideman," while a third person added: "Watching #InsideMan. Janice is xxxx wife right? She did a bad thing and he took the blame… just a theory. Also, the vicar makes terrible decisions."

Others believe that Janice has much more to her than a maths tutor, and is attempting to expose the vicar’s former crimes, with one fan tweeting: "#InsideMan after E2 I'm more confused. My theory, Janice is trying to expose some great past crime of the Vicar. Coz who just decides let me force this [criminal] to copy the files onto my machine so that I can take the blame & the whole ep he kept on emphasising, 'I am a vicar.'"

Is there more to Janice?

They continued: "Together with the Skype call nonsense. And the fact that originally she cut herself up & we thought it was to leave evidence, what if it is to conveniently plant it? Anyway, confused but I'm loving the Grieff angle." What do you think?

