BBC Strictly Come Dancing: what time is it on tonight? The competition is heating up!

Strictly Come Dancing is set to make a return to our screens on Saturday with the hotly anticipated movie week.

MORE: Ellie Simmonds thanks Strictly fans following emotional Waltz with Nikita Kuzmin

As we head into week three, it will be interesting to see whether any celebrities will shake up the leaderboard which currently sees singer Molly Rainford positioned at the top.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kai Widdrington and Kaye Adams leave the show after performing a Charleston

Saturday's episode will air on BBC One at 6.30pm, with the subsequent results show due to kick off at 7.20pm on Sunday evening.

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis responds to Strictly critics with powerful message – 'Don't compare me to Ellie'

READ: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec talks 'very emotional' experience watching the show as a viewer

The upcoming show is the first themed episode inspired by classic movies. The stars will battle it out on the dancefloor in a bid to win over judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Becke.

The celebs will be taking part in movie week

And on Wednesday, the hit dancing show revealed the exciting line-up including the celebs' songs and dance choices. From cult Disney favourites to recent classics, viewers are in for an absolute treat.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola will be dancing the American Smooth to Part Of Your World from the Little Mermaid, Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will be tackling the Viennese Waltz to Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease, and Hamza Yassin and Jowita Prystal are hoping to impress with a Rumba to the Theme from Jurassic Park.

The 2022 Strictly judges

The show will open with a performance by the professional dancers inspired by Disney’s Encanto.

Last week we saw Loose Women star Kaye Adams and her partner Kai Widdrington battle it out against Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova. And after much deliberation, the judges sent home Kaye and Kai after their Charleston failed to impress.

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Kaye said: "It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that's what happens.

Kaye and Kai went home last week

"So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant…"

Kai said: "Well, you know, only we know how much real hard work has gone into this… this lady is a trooper…

"I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.