Will Mellor gives emotional shout out to mother after family trauma The actor shared a special message

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Will Mellor danced his heart out on Saturday night and after his performance he gave a special shout out to his mother who was watching in the audience.

MORE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec talks 'very emotional' experience watching the show as a viewer

While speaking to Claudia Winkleman after his dance, the Two Pints of Lager and A Packet of Crisps star paid tribute to his beloved mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Mellor makes emotional tribute to mum

The star said: "To put a smile on her face with what she's been through, she's an unbelievable woman, I'm so happy she's here tonight."

His mum looked visibly emotional as her daughter comforted her. He added: "She's everything to me. If she's happy, I'm happy."

Will's dad, Bill Mellor, sadly died in 2020 after losing his battle to cancer. He passed away just two weeks after being diagnosed.

The actor revealed that losing his dad to cancer changed his mind set and encouraged him to "grab life", which in turn made him sign up to the show.

Will's mum and sister were in the audience

"I have been asked [to do the show] before and it scared me," he explained. "Doing anything like this scared me. I was worried it would have a negative impact on my acting career and then I lost my dad in 2020 and my mindset completely changed.

"I just thought you've got to grab life. You've got to do things and I'm going to say yes to more stuff and create memories and that really is what life's about. And you realise that when you start losing people and that this is what life's about."

It was a particularly tough time for Will as his dad died during the pandemic. Speaking on Loose Women shortly after his father's passing, he recalled the pain of not being able to hug his parents due to coronavirus restrictions. "It just ripped us apart, especially in these circumstances. It's never a good time to lose somebody like that. I couldn't even hug him or hug my mum."

Like this story? Sign up to our Strictly Come Dancing newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.