Ellie Taylor moved to tears with surprise family message – watch

Ellie Taylor, 38, was moved during Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing when she received a surprise message from her sister and niece and nephew.

The comedian was seen clutching her heart and wiping away a tear after she watched the special video clip from Australia.

WATCH: Ellie Taylor gets emotional after family make surprise appearance

"We'll see you at Christmas, hopefully with that glitter ball trophy in hand," said Ellie's sister and her niece and nephew wished her good luck. "We love you auntie Ellie, go team Jellie," they shouted.

Claudia Winkleman pointed out that Ellie looked moved after the clip was played and her partner Johannes Radebe even welled up.

Ellie dazzled in a blue polka dot dress with fridge skirt for her cha cha routine and gave lots of personality through the dance.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said Ellie was stompy, but he did admit that he really likes the comedian.

Motsi Mabuse gave Ellie a list of ways that she's already improved in the few weeks that she's been dancing, and the star gratefully took on the feedback.

Ellie's family from Australia were rooting for her!

During last week's rehearsals, Ellie shared a candid update of the reality of the gruelling schedule for the BBC show.

The comedian filmed herself in the back of a car pretending to cry at the pain her feet were in after a long day of dancing.

Captioning the clip she wrote: "Ohhhhhhhh my feet are on fire." Once the star arrived home, she shared the controversial way she tended to her aching feet and uploaded a photo as she sat with her twinkle toes in a champagne bucket filled with water and ice.

Alongside the image read the words: "Gousto ice pack in a champagne bucket? Tell me you're middle class without telling me you're middle class."

Ever the joker, fans loved her funny update from behind the scenes and they are enjoying seeing her on the dancefloor each week.

