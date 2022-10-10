House of the Dragon just mentioned Jon Snow: episode eight’s ending explained

Fare thee well King Viserys I. The affable King who would do anything for a quiet life finally passed away in House of the Dragon episode eight. Despite temporarily uniting his fractious family, he created a pretty major misunderstanding with his final words - and they were all about Game of Thrones’ very own Jon Snow. Here's the episode's ending explained...

MORE: House of the Dragon viewers in tears over powerful scene as series loses major character

In the new series, we know that King Viserys I believes in a prophecy concerning 'the Prince who was Promised', a Targaryen descendant who will save Westeros from the White Walker threat. This is, as Game of Thrones fans will know, referencing the battle between mankind and the White Walkers in A Song of Ice and Fire, which saw Jon Snow - whose real name is Aegon Targaryen - help rid the world of the undead army.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Viserys I explained the prophecy

During King Viserys’ death scene, he believes that his daughter Princess Rhaenyra is sat with him, though it is actually Queen Alicent, and mutters to her that 'Prince Aegon' is 'the Prince who was Promised' - referencing the secret he had told her years before.

Alicent believes he is referring to their own son

However, Alicent clearly misinterprets his words, believing that he is referring to their own (horrible) son Prince Aegon - which is sure to create plenty of drama in the upcoming episodes. However, viewers will know that he was actually referring to Jon Snow, the secret Targaryen heir to the throne who was born hundreds of years later who ultimately fulfils the prophecy.

MORE: House of the Dragon’s Ser Harwin Strong actor used to be a teen icon - did you recognise him?

MORE: House of the Dragon: what is King Viserys’ mysterious disease?

Jon Snow causing trouble over 100 years before he was born

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Viserys was referring to Jon Snow as the prince that was promised to unite the realm against the cold. Jon Snow’s real name is Aegon Targaryen. Obviously, Alicent doesn’t know this, so she thinks he meant her son should be king," while another joked: "Jon Snow causing a Civil War 150 years before he was born."

A third person wrote: "Jon Snow isn’t even in this season and he is still [expletive] everything up #HouseOfTheDragon."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.