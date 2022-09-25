House of the Dragon: meet all the new cast members for episode 6

House of the Dragon is set to continue this week - but with some major changes. As fans have long been aware, a time jump of about ten years has taken place between episodes five and six following the wedding of Rhaenyra Targaryen to Laenor Velaryon.

As a result, the Game of Thrones prequel is swapping out two main characters and ageing up a handful of supporting cast members. So who are the new actors taking on the roles and where have you seen them before? Keep reading to find out…

WATCH: Are you enjoying season one of House of the Dragon so far?

Emma D’arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock has become one of the breakout stars of the show so far, so the news that she is being replaced might be a hard pill to swallow for some viewers. The Princess of Dragonstone and heir to the Iron Throne will be played by British actor Emma D’arcy going forward. Emma, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has previously starred in the film Misbehaviour, the Netflix series Wanderlust and Amazon Prime movie Truth Seekers.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Queen Alicent Hightower was portrayed by Emily Carey for the first five episodes, but like her former BFF, is also getting aged up for the remainder of the season. Olivia Cooke has now stepped into the role. Viewers will recognise the actress as last year, she appeared in the critically acclaimed Sound of Metal alongside Riz Ahmed and more recently, she has been seen in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

Nanna Blondell as Laena Valeryon

The eldest of the Velaryon children, Laena Velaryon, has actually been played by two actresses already - Nova Foueillis-Mosé as a child and Savannah Steyn as a teen - but now Swedish star Nanna Blondell is taking on the role. Viewers might recognise the actress from her roles in the Marvel movie Black Widow and Netflix’s Red Dot.

John Macmillan as Laenor Velaryon

Laena isn’t the only Velaryon with a new look as her brother Laenor Velaryon is also being replaced with a new actor. The son of Princess Rhaenys and Lord Corlys - and now King Consort to Rhaenyra - was previously played by Theo Nate but now will be played by John Macmillan. The actor’s TV credits include Famalam, Chewing Gum and Back.

Ty Tennant as Aegon Targaryen

Aegon Targaryen is all grown up - and ready, it seems, to fight his sister for the Iron Throne. Lord Viserys’ and Alicent Hightower’s eldest child is being played by newcomer Ty Tennant for the rest of the series. If you’re wondering why he looks familiar, it’s because the 20-year-old actor is the eldest son of David and Georgia Tennant.

