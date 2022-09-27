House of the Dragon’s Ser Harwin Strong actor used to be a teen icon - did you recognise him? We have never seen such a glow up

Everyone is talking about House of the Dragon right now - or more to the point, they are talking about Princess Rhaenyra’s gorgeous guard and the Commander of the City Watch, Ser Harwin Strong.

The character, played by Ryan Corr, has been lauded by fans over his sweet yet secret relationship with Rhaenyra that resulted in three children. However, the youngsters put the Princess’ place at court at risk due to their very similar appearance to Ser Harwin - who also beats Ser Criston Cole after he alludes to the children’s true parentage. But did you know that Ryan was once something of a teen heartthrob? Find out more…

WATCH: House of the Dragon's new trailer

Fans have been shocked and delighted to discover that as a teenager, Ryan starred as Matthew McDougal in The Sleepover Club. The Australian series followed the trials and tribulations of a close-knit group of friends at school, and Matthew was part of the 'M&Ms' - also including Marco and Michael - who tried to make life difficult for the gang.

Would you have recognised him?

After sharing the revelation on TikTok, one person wrote: "CULTURAL SHOOK," while another added: "I was genuinely waiting for this and thought ok yeah let’s see how he I… MOUTH DROPPED."

A third person added: "WHAT?! I had a massive crush on him," while another joked: "Glad I had a crush on him then. Good job young me, great taste."

Ser Harwin is the father of Rhaenyra's children

For those who have finished House of the Dragon - and spoiler alert for those who have yet to watch the new episode - Harwin’s journey on the show was short-lived after he was murdered by his brother Larys’ plot. In the episode, Harwin is set to leave the Capital after rumours about Rhaenyra’s children grow - but he is trapped in a room which is set on fire, leaving him to die.

Taking to Twitter to discuss his fate, one person wrote: "Harwin Strong is the definition of a good man. Protected and loved Rhaenyra and his boys without expecting anything, defended their honour publicly and got murdered because Alicent is a jealous, insecure and bitter woman." Another person joked: "Ser Harwin will go down as the finest and most honourable baby daddy in Westeros."

