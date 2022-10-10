House of the Dragon viewers in tears over powerful scene as series loses major character Contains major spoilers for episode eight

House of the Dragon continued with an emotional episode on Monday morning which saw the fantasy series bid farewell to a major character.

The latest instalment saw [spoiler alert!] Paddy Considine's King Viserys finally kick the bucket after a long battle with his health, but not before he made one last appearance in the throne room to defend his daughter.

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the emotional scene, which saw a very ill Viserys emerge from his chamber, making a long and painful journey to his royal seat, to settle the matter over who will claim the Driftwood Throne following Corlys Velaryon's inevitable demise.

After choosing to support his daughter's case that her son, Lucerys Valeryon, should be the next in line, fans took to Twitter to comment on the tear-jerking moment.

One person wrote: "When Viserys walked through those doors…water works," while another added: "Almost cried watching Viserys walk down the aisle."

A third commented: "Viserys making that long walk and Daemon helping him had me in tears, give Paddy Considine all the awards."

Viewers applauded Paddy Considine for his performance as King Viserys

A number of viewers also took to Twitter to applaud Paddy for his performance following the final scene of the episode, which saw Viserys take his last breath.

One person tweeted: "Thank you Paddy Considine for being the absolute best King Viserys we could have ever asked for," while another added: "King Viserys is one of my favourite GoT characters and that is all because of Paddy Considine's delivery. Truly remarkable!"

Fans were in tears over an emotional scene in the throne room

A third commented: "Give Paddy Considine all the awards. Are you kidding me? That #HouseOfTheDragon episode was insane— and it was because of Paddy as Viserys. I'm instantly watching again," while another was left reaching for the tissues: "What an emotional episode. Many tears were shed for #Viserys - he showed such resolve and commitment to get things right only for #Alicent to grasp at final words of his drug-addled and dying mind. At least he can be with Aemma now."

