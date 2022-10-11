Strictly's Shirley Ballas speaks out after receiving 'hurtful' messages over the weekend Fans of the show don't agree with her comments on the dancers

Strictly Come Dancing's head judge, Shirley Ballas, has been forced to speak out after receiving "hurtful messages" over the weekend.

MORE: Strictly star Janette Manrara on dealing with negative judges' comments - EXCLUSIVE

The 62-year-old upset fans of the show by reportedly showing a "biased favouritism" for certain couples.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas shares airport mishap with fans

The judge came under fire this weekend as fans did not agree with the comments she made about Fleur East and Vito Coppola's American Smooth and when the singer landed in the dance-off against Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice, she shocked fans by revealing she would have saved the latter.

READ: Dianne Buswell apologises to Joe Sugg in candid comment about marriage

RELATED: Claudia Winkleman receives surprising plea from Strictly Come Dancing fans

"I have received many apologies over the weekend regarding hurtful messages I've received on social media. All apologies are accepted and from now on let's all respect each other and enjoy the show. Love to you all," she wrote on her official Twitter account.

Shirley said she would have saved Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Fans quickly reacted to her words, with many asking her to personally apologise to Fleur for her harsh words. "I'm a big fan of yours, I think your critique is always on point. But, your clear disdain for Fluer this weekend was so clear, her dance was brilliant and I think you owe her an apology, not a public 1, but reach out to her personally, this whole thing will knock her confidence," one fan told her.

A second added: "Perhaps Shirley if you didn't make your favouritism towards the younger males as obvious and had a kinder word or two for some of the female contestants there would be less criticism pointed towards you! In my opinion being 'kind' works both ways!"

Fleur East and Vito Coppola were saved by three of the judges

A third remarked: "We would all respect you if your comments and scores were not so biased, you have clear and obvious favourites whilst your disdain for others is painful to watch and hurtful for those on the receiving end, fair does not appear to be part of your vocabulary."