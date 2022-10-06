The Daily Lowdown: Demi Lovato devastates fans after cancelling show due to health crisis

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown Podcast from HELLO! Today, we're discussing Demi Lovato cancelling her show and Khloe Kardashian calling out Ye on social media.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: House of the Dragon teases yet another cast change

Not only that, Drake announces a very small, intimate show for just a few lucky fans and Love Island's Dr Alex George discusses his journey with ADHD. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below…

Check out today's episode of the Daily Lowdown

Demi Lovato was forced to cancel her show in Illinois this week after the singer woke up with no voice. The Skyscraper singer was due to take to the stage in Rosemont but pulled out last minute, telling her fans she would have to reschedule. Demi added that she was sorry and her heart was broken by the news, before adding that tickets would be honoured for a new date. The singer is due to perform in Detroit on Friday but has yet to announce whether she will make the show.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out against Ye on social media in defense of her sister, Kim. The reality star took to Instagram asking the rapper to stop tearing down Kim after he accused the family of preventing him from attending his and Kim's daughter Chicago's birthday. Khloe added that it was Ye who insisted on having separate birthday celebrations after the couple, who share four children together, filed for divorce in February 2021.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Ed Sheeran faces trial over copyright lawsuit

MORE: Will there be a season two of The Empress?

He's used to filling out stadiums and arenas all over the world but Drake has now announced a small intimate theatre gig in New York for next month. The rapper, who released his last album Honestly, Nevermind, in June will take to the stage at the Apollo Theatre in the Big Apple in November in front of a very small crowd of just a thousand fans. The show is part of SiriusXM's Small Stages series.

The Spice Girls have said they are working on getting Victoria Beckham involved in their next reunion tour. Melanie C, known as Sporty Spice, was speaking to Extra when she said that both she and Melanie B, Scary Spice, were working on trying to make it happen but that Posh Spice was in the wings. Mel added they want the popstar turned fashion designer to be happy, adding it was their dream for her to re-join the group.

And Love Island's Dr Alex George has received wide praise online after he revealed his struggle with ADHD. The reality star, who appeared on the dating show's fourth season, shared the news on Instagram with a statement explaining he knew from a young age that he was not the same as other people. The doctor bravely added that he had struggled when others didn't and had a fear of being labelled and judged. He finished the powerful message by saying he needed time to gather his thoughts and thanks fans for their love and kindness.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.