The Daily Lowdown: Game of Thrones star Lena Headey marries Ozark star Marc Menchacha in Italian ceremony

In today’s Daily Lowdown, we are offering a huge congratulations to Lena Headey, who has tied the knot with Ozark star Marc Menchacha while surrounded by friends and loved ones - including Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas!

Not only that, but we also chat Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram ban, Natalie Imbruglia’s reflections on Torn following it’s 25th anniversary, and the shocking Strictly result from Sunday night…

Check out today's episode of the Daily Lowdown

Read the transcript below…

A huge congratulations are in order to Game of Thrones Lena Headey, who has tied the knot to Ozark star Marc Menchacha following a two-year romance! The pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Italy surrounded by their loved ones, with co-stars Sophie Turner and Peter Dinklage reportedly among the guests for the special day. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked following antisemitic posts made by the rapper. A spokesperson for Meta, which owns both social media platforms, said that Kanye’s posts violated their policies. He also recently drew criticism by wearing a 'white lives matter' T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week and since said that he thought the T-shirt was funny.

Natalie Imbruglia has opened up about her struggle with body dysmorphia while making her 1997 hit song, Torn. Chatting to The Independent or the hit’s 25th anniversary, Natalie revealed that she wore a hoodie and baggy trousers in the music video due to her insecurities at the time, revealing that it was so you couldn’t see her silhouette in the video - and that there was a power in her look.

Fans of ITV’s new drama Karen Pirie have been calling for a second season after the show concluded on Sunday night. The series is based on Val McDermid’s bestselling crime series - so there are plenty of other stories to choose from - and the show’s star Lauren Lyle has said she’s keen to reprise the popular role, and that there is a lot more to be done. Hurry up and renew the show ITV!

Richie Anderson has thanked his dance partner Giovanni Pernice after being the second celebrity contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing. The shock decision was made after Richie and Gio found themselves in the bottom 2 with Fleur and Vito, with three out of four of the judges choosing to save Fleur. Taking to Instagram, Richie said it was an honour to dance with Giovanni, who replied by telling him to feel proud of himself. We love these two!

