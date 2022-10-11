Angela Lansbury passes away at the age of 96 The actress is one of the most decorated of her time

Murder, She Wrote star and legendary actress of the stage and screen Angela Lansbury has passed away at the age of 96.

RELATED: Tom Cruise makes video appearance to mourn loss of lawyer to the stars

Her family released a statement obtained by People, saying: "​​The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

Angela Lansbury passed away aged 96

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

"She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined," it concluded.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck mourn death of beloved friend during celebration of life event in Miami

The actress was best known for playing Jessica Fletcher on the long-running CBS investigative television series for 12 seasons.

She was one of the last surviving stars from the Old Hollywood era

Angela was also, till before her death, the earliest surviving Academy Award nominee, having been a star during the Golden Age of Hollywood and on the stage.

Along with starring in Murder, She Wrote, she was also best known for her portrayal of Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast and Miss Eglantine Price in the Disney hit Bedknobs and Broomsticks, also originating several Broadway leading roles like in Sweeney Todd and The King and I.

The actress was the recipient of several honors, including multiple Tony Awards, Golden Globe awards, and an Olivier Award, along with three Oscar nominations and 18 Primetime Emmy nods.

Murder, She Wrote brought her a newfound level of fame

She was even made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 2014, with her career having spanned the widths of the UK, Ireland, and the United States.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.