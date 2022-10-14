Are Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin and celeb co-star dating? Details

It has been reported that Nikita Kuzmin might be dating one of his Strictly Come Dancing co-stars, Molly Rainford, after the pair were spotted together at the National Television Awards.

The 24-year-old dancing pro, who has reportedly recently split from his long-term partner, Nicole Wirt, was spotted chatting to Molly for much of the evening, and the pair were snapped laughing together, as well as waiting for their taxis at the end of the night, according to the Mail Online.

Molly, 21, is partnered with Carlos Gu in the 2022 series of the hit dancing show, while Nikita is paired up with Ellie Simmonds. Chatting to HELLO! About being in the competition so far, Molly said: "It's been absolutely amazing. It’s everything I thought it would be and more. It's definitely more challenging than I expected, but it's so rewarding and topping the leaderboard felt unbelievable."

The Strictly cast at the NTAs

She added: "I could tell Carlos was going to be the best teacher because he can lead. But he can also do the follower part so he knows exactly where I should be. He's a tough teacher, but I feel like that makes me a better dancer."

The pair were spotted spending time together at the NTAs

Molly previously opened up about whether she was looking for love on the show, telling The Sun: "I’m only 21, so I’m not looking for a relationship on Strictly. That’s not in the picture right now. I want to focus on my career. My parents don’t want me to be distracted or worrying about boys just yet. I’m single and don’t plan on changing it."

The pair have yet to speak out about any blossoming romance - but Molly did share snaps of the evening on her Instagram Stories, including posing with Carlos on the red carpet, and having a snap with dancing pro Amy Dowden.

