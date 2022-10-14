Exclusive: Strictly's James Bye admits feeling 'pressure' this weekend after shock moment on show The actor spoke to HELLO! at the National Television Awards

James Bye has admitted feeling the pressure ahead of this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing following a dance-off and result that left him and viewers feeling "shocked".

Appearing alongside his professional partner Amy Dowden at the National Television Awards, the EastEnders actor spoke to HELLO! on the red carpet when he opened up about how he's feeling ahead of Saturday night's show.

"I think the pressure is there regardless but it was a shock," he said, adding: "It's such a shame to see Richie leave the competition, he's such a character and we really got on with him."

James continued: "You just can't count your chickens in this show, from being a fan and watching it, you've just got to do your best, that's all you can do."

It seems his partner Amy is feeling confident ahead of this weekend and told HELLO! their upcoming quickstep is set to be James' best yet.

James Bye and Amy Dowden performed a Cha Cha Cha for movie week

"For me, this is James' best dance so far!", she told HELLO!, adding: "This week, the dance has just clicked, we've been running it to music earlier than ever and I just feel like he's really connected to this dance."

James interjected: "We're quickstepping so it feels like a proper dance, in hold, and we've worked really hard this week, a lot of failures but we're working hard, it's been full on! I did not realise how quick the quickstep is!"

The pair, who received a score of 22 for their Cha Cha Cha to the song Hooked On a Feeling from the movie Guardians of the Galaxy, are hoping to avoid the dreaded dance-off which saw Fleur East and Richie Anderson go head-to-head.

James and Amy spoke to HELLO! at the NTAs

After Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke voted to save Fleur, Richie and Giovanni found themselves saying goodbye. When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Richie said: "I want to thank this guy [Giovanni], he's been so amazing and I feel so lucky that I've got to dance with you every day. Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that."

Giovanni added: "I have to say it's been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a superfan. And I'm glad you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you."

