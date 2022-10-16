John Legend opens up about Blake Shelton's decision to leave The Voice The current season is the last they'll do together

Fans of The Voice were shocked to learn on Wednesday that the show they have watched for over ten years, and for twenty-two seasons, won't be the same for its new seasons to come.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen shares heartbreaking new details of baby Jack's passing

Its only remaining founding member on the judge panel, Blake Shelton, announced with a heartfelt statement that he would be officially leaving the show after season twenty-three.

Now, as the new batch of judges prepare for the upcoming season, John Legend is admitting how different the show will be without the country singer by his side.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's rental home will blow your mind

MORE: Chrissy Teigen shares painful side effect of IVF treatment

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the singer opened up about his co-star's decision to leave, admitting that while he'll miss him, he understands it.

"He's been doing the show for 22 seasons, it'll be 23 when he's done, and you can't do something forever," he said.

However, he maintained: "We're going to miss him though, he has been the heart and the anchor and the soul of the show for a long time.

The new panel of judges for the 23rd season includes Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake

"He's a friend of mine and I really enjoy working with him," he endearingly expressed, adding: "We're all going to miss him."

MORE: Chrissy Teigen hints at surrogacy plans in emotional new Instagram Story

MORE: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen list their stunning $18million New York penthouses – see inside

In his statement, Blake wrote that The Voice had changed his life in so many ways, including giving him the opportunity to meet and get to know his wife, Gwen Stefani.

Blake's statement

Gwen responded to his news with: "I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. Your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and I am so lucky to be part of ur life's journey."

Unfortunately for Blake and John, they didn't get to do the country singer's last season together, as John skipped it to focus on his growing family with Chrissy Teigen and his new album. He said: 'My family's growing, I have a new album out, I'm going to do a little bit of touring, so it's probably better that I take a break."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.