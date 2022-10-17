Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates final Halloween film's success with bloody photo

Jamie Lee Curtis is reveling in the success of the final film of the Halloween franchise that she is slated to appear in.

The actress took to social media soon after the massive box office numbers for Halloween Ends were released with a rather jarring photograph.

VIDEO: Jamie Lee Curtis gets covered in blood in behind-the-scenes footage from Halloween movie

She shared a picture of herself in character as Laurie Strode, sporting blonde hair in a bob, a blue button down, and a neck covered in blood.

Jamie also shared another look at the recent profile that she was part of for The New York Times while celebrating the news of her film's success.

"My WEIRD and WONDERFUL job in full BLOODY BLOOM!" she wrote. "My collaboration with @ryanpfluger and @kylethomasbuchanan for the @nytimes is the icing on this very bloody cake of a career and final film!

"My title for the piece would have been, BETWEEN A ROCK AND A GREAT PLACE!"

Jamie shared her joy at the success of the Halloween franchise

One of her fans adoringly commented: "Love you queen, and loved the new film!!" while another said: "The very definition of an Icon."

A third even added: "Thank you for the many years of entertainment via Halloween. You are our original OG final gal!!"

The final film in the new Halloween trilogy, and the last to feature Jamie's Laurie or the iconic villain, Michael Myers, opened on top of the box office this weekend.

Halloween Ends debuted with a healthy $41.3 million at the box office, continuing horror's grip on ticket sales at the moment, thanks to the also currently booming Smile.

The actress celebrated news of the film opening at the top of the box office

Jamie responded directly to the news with a screenshot of an article announcing the number alongside a photograph of herself holding a queen chess piece.

"Once in a while, it's fun to be Queen. Thank you to all the creators and fans that made this happen. I will tell you that it's a thrill to be almost 64 and to be headlining the number #1 movie in America in the third of David Gordon Green's @halloweenmovie THRILLOGY."

