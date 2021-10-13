Jamie Lee Curtis shares sweet tribute to NCIS star Mark Harmon after he quits show We love this!

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a sweet tribute to her friend Mark Harmon following his final episode of NCIS.

The actress, who appeared for five episodes of the hit drama in season nine, took to social media to share how it was one of the "unexpected delights" of her career and congratulated him on 19 years with the show.

"I just read that my friend, Mark Harmon is leaving his leadership position @ncis_cbs," she shared alongside a throwback picture of the two on set.

"One of the unexpected delights of my varied career was being able to do five episodes opposite him and his team in front of and behind the camera. My favorite line was when I was coming down from his bedroom, 'Practice makes perfect.'

"Certainly worked for him and his Jethro Gibbs character. Well done Harmon. Gary would be/is so proud!" Jamie played Dr. Samantha Ryan and her character - the head of DOD PsyOps Division - was for a time in a relationship with Mark's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

"She’s terrific," Mark shared in 2012 after she left the show.

Jamie shared this throwback to pay tribute

"I’ve known Jamie a long time. She’s a treat to have on set. The rest of the cast loves her and Gary Glasberg has created a role for her that made her want to come and play in the first place, which is rare. But she’s had a great time there and I think she’d tell you that as well."

"She’s a gift to have on the set," he added.

"And such a rare talent, and as a person, a good person and terrifically good at what she does. So, we’ve enjoyed having her."

Jamie had a five-episode run in season nine

On Monday night's episode, the actor ended his 18-year run as the CBS drama's lead, with his character deciding to retire from law enforcement.

While viewers were relieved that the character hadn't been killed off, many were left completely devastated by the surprise announcement nonetheless.

Mark Harmon's exit was confirmed in Monday night's episode

Speculation that the 70-year-old actor was poised to exit was first reported by HELLO! in March when it emerged that he had entered into lengthy negotiations with CBS about his contract.

According to insiders, Mark, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, was keen to hang up his gear but was informed that the network would likely end the show if he did, causing him to reconsider.

As such, he agreed to return in a limited capacity and appear in just a handful of episodes of season 19.

