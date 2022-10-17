Strictly's Jayde Adams inundated with support after sharing final picture with late sister The comedian's sister died in 2011

Strictly Come Dancing star Jayde Adams honoured her late sister, Jenna, over the weekend with a powerful performance.

In her VT, the comedian - who is partnered up with Karen Hauer - broke down in tears as she touched upon their strong bond and how she is still dealing with her loss.

After Strictly ended on Saturday night, Jayde uploaded the final picture she ever took with her sibling, and explained: "Last picture we ever had together. Her love for me was so strong, I'll never ever feel unloved in my life.

"I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that has ever happened and I am beyond grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity, thank you @bbcstrictly @karenhauer."

"This is Jenna Adams everyone, she will never be forgotten. And yes she would be so proud of me, astounded @claudiawinkle said her name and very jealous I’m on Strictly, we loved this show together."

Jayde shared these pictures of her late sister Jenna

Celebrities and fans alike rushed to comment on the post, with Giovanni Fletcher writing: "Jenna would be so proud!!!!! Xxxxx." One fan stated: "The most emotional I've ever been watching strictly x." Another remarked: "You ladies have my heart - one of the best partnerships ever on Strictly! What a great tribute to Jenna, you should be very proud! #Letsgogirls."

Jayde, 37, revealed she has only ever danced with her sister before starting Strictly, but she put her dancing shoes back on to remember her sister, Jenna, who died almost a decade ago.

Jenna was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour after having a seizure, and passed away in 2011 after fighting her illness for six years.

The pair performed the American Smooth over the weekend

"I didn't just lose a sister, I lost a best friend," the TV star revealed in her VT. "I lost my dance partner. Her telling me to make everyone laugh was my calling."

Karen was seen with tears in her eyes as Jayde explained how important her late sister was to her, and they shared an embrace ahead of the dance which scored them an impressive 31 points.

The couple's emotional dance to Wind Beneath my Wings got a strong response from the judges, with Shirley Ballas calling Jayde her "hero". She continued: "Your sister will be proud of you, but thank you for doing that for everyone who has lost a loved one."

