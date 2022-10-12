Michael Strahan's GMA replacement teased in hilarious new post The Good Morning America star would be so missed!

Michael Strahan is a much-loved member of Good Morning America, who has been on the ABC daytime show since 2016.

The former sports champion works on the program alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the news anchor desk each morning, but has been noticeably absent on the show for the past few weeks.

The star is on a much-deserved break, but while he was away on Wednesday, the show's Instagram account made a hilarious tease about his "replacement".

VIDEO: GMA's Michael Strahan's family life - all we know

Michael's seat was filled by none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. "Look out @michaelstrahan @therock is coming for your job!" the caption read.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Michael I do not think The Rock would take your job!" while another wrote: "Great show this morning!" A third added: "This is why I love GMA. They always seem to have so much fun. Great way to start each day with a smile and laugh with awesome people!"

"America wants it, it feels right," The Rock joked as he was introduced as Michael's replacement in the accompanying clip from the show.

Michael Strahan's replacement was jokingly revealed on GMA

Prior to his job on GMA, Michael hosted Live alongside Kelly Ripa - his first TV hosting job since retiring from his sporting career.

Away from work, the dad-of-four loves nothing more than spending time with his family. Michael is a doting dad to son Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita, who he shares with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, and stepfather to Wanda's older son Dorian, who often features in his family photos.

He is also father to twins Isabella and Sophia with ex-wife Jean Strahan. The former footballer's home is situated in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and he likes the fact that he can go about his day without being noticed. In a previous interview in the New York Times, Michael opened up about living in the Upper West Side.

Michael Strahan is a fan favorite on GMA

He said: "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. you see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs. One thing I love about the neighbourhood, when you go into places, it's not like, 'Michael!' I'm another person who's just there."

The star often shares glimpses inside his home on social media too, which boasts everything from an open-plan living room and even a backyard.

