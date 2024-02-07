Michael Strahan's replacement on GMA revealed amid star's unexplained absence

Michael Strahan is a much-loved member of Good Morning America but was noticeably absent on Wednesday's show.

The TV anchor was instead replaced by Linsey Davis, who sat alongside regular co-anchors Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos.

Michael's noticeable absence from the program was not addressed by any of the hosts, but it is likely that the former NFL star was working on a Super Bowl related project ahead of the big game on February 11.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Michael Strahan's daughter discusses her cancer battle

The star has been a popular member of GMA since 2016 after changing his career path following his retirement from football.

The former New York Giants player - whose team triumphed in the 2001 Super Bowl against the Patriots, previously opened up about the big switch up in his career and how he came to working for ABC.

Michael Strahan was missing from GMA on Monday's show - replaced by Linsey Davis

In an interview on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt, the dad-of-four explained that after the big win, he was invited for the first time on Live with Regis & Kelly, where he got his first taste of the television world.

He said: "Winning in NYC magnifies you 100 times…having a ring puts you in the national spotlight…winning a Super Bowl was the first and only time that I was ever a guest on Live with Regis & Kelly."

© Instagram Michael with his two twin daughters Sophia and Isabella - who is battle cancer

He went on to add that he would "absolutely not" have been working on TV if it wasn't for this moment. "Regis asked what I'd do next, and I said if you retire maybe I'll take your job…not knowing that years later that’s exactly what would happen... and being on that show led me to GMA. So absolutely not!"

Michael has earnt another huge fanbase following his transfer to TV work and his loyal fans have been sending his supportive messages over the past few weeks after he shared a very personal story with them on GMA.

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October

The beloved host had been missing from the morning news show for several weeks at the end of 2023, and has since revealed it was due to his daughter Isabella's health battle.

In January, the doting dad appeared alongside his teen daughter, 19, in an emotional interview with his co-star Robin, to talk about Isabella's battle with a rare form of brain cancer.

© Instagram/Michael Strahan Michael is a doting dad

Doctors successfully removed a medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor, in her cerebellum, back in October, and during this time, Michael took a leave of absence from work to be by his daughter's side.

Following the surgery, Isabella faced a rigorous rehabilitation process that re-taught her how to walk. Since then, the brave teen has opened up about her journey and next steps in a new YouTube channel, ahead of starting chemotherapy this month.

This series not only serves as a personal chronicle but also aims to benefit Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina. It is here that Isabella will begin her chemotherapy treatment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.