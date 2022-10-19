Shirley Ballas responds to requests that she leave Strictly Come Dancing Shirley Ballas is the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing

Shirley Ballas has responded to a Strictly Come Dancing fan on Twitter who made an unkind comment about the judge leaving the popular show.

Shirley was posting praise about the US version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars, when a follower replied: "How do we vote you off?"

She promptly responded: "Hi Tim I’m not sure. But enjoy the show and have a lovely day." Fans were quick to defend her, with one writing: "I honestly don’t get why people do this? I think you’re a lovely judge and think it’s unfair that people troll you for just doing a job. I don’t agree with all the comments that all the judges say mainly Craig but I just say what do I know, I’m not a professional dancer."

Shirley replied to a Twitter troll

Another person added: "I really don't understand why some people feel the need to be rude, and think it's OK. Shirley is a professional, she knows what she is doing and what she's looking for. Hope you're OK @ShirleyBallas."

Shirley's original message for full of praise for her son, Mark Ballas, who is a pro on the US version of the hit show. She wrote: "What a stunning contemporary piece @MarkBallas @charlidamelio. A piece about anxiety and mental health, something everyone has encountered. Whether that be themselves, a friend or a loved one. Charli, thank you for expressing yourself, being vulnerable and telling your story through dance.

"The concept of Mark representing anxiety and Charli as her vulnerable self was breathtaking. You both touched the souls of so many. You are so brave for speaking out and I’m sure you will have helped many people."

