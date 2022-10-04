Blake Shelton's first two marriages before meeting Gwen Stefani - all we know The country star is a caring husband and father

Blake Shelton is as happy as could be in his current life, married to his The Voice co-star Gwen Stefani and a father figure to her three sons.

He recently even displayed his love for her with a sweet birthday tribute alongside a photo of them hand-in-hand, writing: "Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin much!!!!"

However, the country star has had some experience with walking down the aisle before he found his happy union with the No Doubt star.

A lesser known fact about the singer was that he first got married back in 2003, having wed his longtime girlfriend Kaynette Williams.

The two were together during the early years of struggle for the singer, who didn't hit it big till the 2007 release of Pure BS.

It was in 2006 that he and Kaynette divorced, which was shortly after he then met fellow rising country star Miranda Lambert for the first time.

The two collaborated on projects together, with Miranda providing backing vocals on Blake's cover of Michael Bublé's Home. They began dating in 2006.

Blake and his first wife, Kaynette, were married from 2003 to 2006

After five years together, the two finally tied the knot on 14 May, 2011 in Texas, cementing themselves as a power couple in the country music industry.

The two frequently worked together during their marriage, with Blake often collaborating with Miranda's group, Pistol Annies, and she made appearances on The Voice to support her husband.

However, it was in July 2015 that they announced that they were parting ways, releasing a statement and later that same day, finalizing their divorce.

“This is not the future we envisioned," the couple said in a statement to the Associated Press then. "And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.

"We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

The two country stars were married for four years

However, since then, both have moved on, with Blake eventually finding love later that year with his co-star on the competition show, Gwen.

Miranda has also since remarried, secretly tying the knot with Brendan McLoughlin in 2019 and leading a happy life of her own.

