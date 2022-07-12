Isla Fisher inundated with praise after 'very special' book announcement

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Isla Fisher was inundated with congratulatory messages after she shared a "very special delivery" with her fans on Monday.

MORE: Isla Fisher stuns in low-cut swimsuit for jaw-dropping beach photo

The 46-year-old Australian actress was giddy with excitement as she unveiled her "first-ever picture book" in an Instagram post. Sharing a short video, Isla ripped open a parcel to show off the colorful front cover of her illustrated children's book, Mazy the Movie Star.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Isla Fisher unveils 'first-ever picture book' Mazy the Movie Star

In the clip, Isla – who looked gorgeous in a white silky top worn under a green jacket with exaggerated puffed sleeves – said: "Hey guys! This is a really exciting day because I just had a special delivery – I can't wait to show you what's inside."

She added: "I think it's my very first picture book, Mazy the Movie Star! It's exciting." Captioning the post, Isla said: "I just received a very special delivery! Here's me opening the first copies of my brand-new picture book, Mazy the Movie Star illustrated by the incredible Paula Bowles!"

MORE: Isla Fisher wows fans in red leather skirt and killer heels

RELATED: 10 best audiobooks to listen to on your sun lounger this summer

Revealing the plot of the book, Isla wrote: "Mazy lives in Hollywoof and has her fur fluffed twice a day. While other dogs chase sticks at the park, Mazy chases her acting dreams.

Mazy the Movie Star by Isla Fisher, $15,40 / £12.99, Amazon

"Then one morning Mazy's agent delivers bad news. Hollywoof has changed and there are no jobs for Mazy anymore. Can Mazy embrace what it is that makes her special and find her perfect role?"

Fans rushed to congratulate the Wedding Crashers star on her new venture, with one responding: "That looks great Isla. Well done and I hope that it sells well. I love your enthusiasm and your bubbly personality."

Isla looked delighted with her picture book

A second said: "You can tell how genuinely excited you are! Congratulations!" A third added: "This sounds like a wonderful story. Well done you!"

Mazy the Movie Star may be Isla's debut picture book, but it's certainly not her first foray into fiction. She has also written two young adult novels as well as the popular children's series, Marge in Charge.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.