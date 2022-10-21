ABC's David Muir shares emotional story that sparks reaction The ABC News anchor has some great stories to share

David Muir is well known to fans for his appearance on World News Tonight, sharing some of the most relevant stories of the day.

However, many of the tales he shares can often be more evergreen and particularly heartwarming, including a recent one that gave many viewers a warm feeling.

VIDEO: David Muir's glimpse into his lavish home

"The remarkable effort to save the family photos," he shared at the top of his segment, introducing the story of relief efforts made in Florida post-Hurricane Ian to save and restore family photo albums.

He shared with viewers the incidents of a photographer that was collaborating with victims of the tragedy to help restore old and damaged photographs to their pristine form.

Many of those involved were clearly quite emotional about their possessions and spoke with joy of their memories being brought back to life.

The caption alongside a video clip of the segment read: "Photographer works to save treasured photographs

David told the story of a photographer restoring family photos in Florida

"@davidmuirabc reports on the photographer going door to door in Florida preserving and restoring treasured family photographs damaged during Hurricane Ian."

Fans quickly began gushing over the story and thanked David and the show for spotlighting a more heartwarming take amid the hard news cycles.

"What a wonderful thing to do," one commented, with another saying: "Wonderful of [them] to give her time," with a third also adding: "I know that feeling. These are our most precious memories lost. What a shame."

The photographer herself also responded: "Thank you @abcworldnewstonight for sharing my story! It's been great to know I've been able to help others and add a little joy during an otherwise challenging time."

The ABC News anchor goes above and beyond for his role

The ABC star's nightly news program is a consistent ratings success thanks to stories like these, and according to Nielsen Media Research, spent 31 of 52 weeks in the 2021-22 season as the number one program of the week in total viewers on a broadcast and cable (excluding sports), a historic first for a newscast.

