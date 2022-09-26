David Muir helps make broadcast history with impressive rating results on World News Tonight The ABC star has reason to celebrate!

David Muir has reason to celebrate thanks to his impressive broadcast ratings on World News Tonight.

The ABC star's nightly news program, according to Nielsen Media Research, spent 31 of 52 weeks in the 2021-22 season as the number one program of the week in total viewers on a broadcast and cable (excluding sports), which is a historic first for a newscast.

David has been hosting the program since September 2014 and has a legion of loyal fans.

VIDEO: David Muir reveals unlikely intruders in his home

The journalist's career highlights have been aplenty too. He knew he wanted to work in the news industry from an early age, which was only encouraged by his close-knit family.

David was born in Syracuse, New York, to his father and mother, Pat Mills, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

David Muir's show, World News Tonight, has made broadcast history with ratings

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said. "When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

When he isn't working, David enjoys nothing more than spending time relaxing at home in New York City with his beloved pet dog Axel.

He is also always there for his friends too, and has been a cheerleader for Kelly Ripa over the last few months as she promotes her upcoming book, Live Wire.

He even took it out with him when he went for dinner the other night. He took to his Instagram Stories to share a photograph of himself out enjoying dinner, and in his hand was Kelly's book.

The ABC star has a legion of fans

"Brought you to dinner @kellyripa," he wrote, sporting a cheeky grin, and Kelly returned the favor by sharing it on her own Stories by saying that she was missing him.

When Kelly announced that she'd be going on a tour in support of the book, the ABC News host touted himself as a fan once again when he commented: "Look for me in line."

