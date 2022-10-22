Nikita Kuzmin shares the sweetest message to Strictly partner Ellie Simmonds - and it's so emotional The star took to social media

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin, shared the sweetest message for his dance partner, paralympic gold medallist, Ellie Simmonds, and it is so touching.

Taking to his Instagram account the 24-year-old shared a series of adorable photos of the duo whose partnership appears to have flourished into a beautiful friendship.

WATCH: Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin perform a Waltz

Captioning the post, she penned: "Always there for each other. As much as I’m teaching you dancing, you have taught me so much about life. Looking forward for everyone to see a different side of you tomorrow Champ @elliesimmonds @bbcstrictly," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The selection of sweet snaps included a photo of the pair looking ultra-glamorous in their Strictly clad, as well as a number of hilarious images of the duo having fun.

The star took to Instagram

The first image of the carousel showed the most adorable moment between the pair as Ellie was captured fixing Nikita's bow tie.

The comment section was flooded by friends and fans of the dancing duo who couldn't wait to weigh in.

Fellow Strictly professional Nancy Xu writing: "You two," with a string of laughing face emojis.

One fan penned: "I adore you two!" A second added: "Such a brilliant pairing." A third said: "Love you two."

The pair have bonded so well

The sweet sentiments are certainly reciprocated by Ellie who paid a special tribute to Nikita in a heartfelt post after their latest performance on the show.

The star wrote: "Last night was my favourite dance yet of my time in Strictly! And all those lifts - I loveeeeed it! We Salsa’d away… And to open the show on such an electric night - WOW what show it was!

"Thanks so much @nikita__kuzmin for believing in me and helping me bring that focus mode back after a little setback.

The duo recently presented an NTA award together

"Thanks to @jennytaps1 and @patrickhelm for being there for us in training this week- loved learning from you both and helping me bring it to training.

"To everyone one of you who’s supported, voted and sent us love - it means so much," alongside four blue love hearts.

