Jayde Adams responds to negative comments after exit - 'Strictly women get it worse than the men'

Strictly Come Dancing star Jayde Adams has discussed the differential treatment of women on the show during her post-exit interview with Rylan Clark on Monday night.

Appearing on the It Takes Two sofa with professional dance partner Karen Hauer, the 37-year-old was asked about the comments she had received on social media - an experience which has both been negative and positive.

WATCH: Strictly's Jayde Adams in tears as she remembers late sister

"The reason I tackle it the way I do is because for every horrible comment there's a whole bunch of them that are lovely," she explained. "I just hope with my resilience I can show that stick and stones may break our bones but names will never hurt us. I really hope that's something that I've left as a legacy."

Touching upon the comments targeted to the women on the show, Jayde added: "Because, I will say, women specifically on this show get it in the neck [on social media]. Whether it's me, whether it’s Karen, whether it's Shirley, the women get it worse than the men."

On Sunday, viewers bid farewell to Jayde and Karen after their Charleston to The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let's Do It) failed to impress the viewers and judges.

Jayde and Karen left Strictly on Sunday night

They found themselves in the bottom two and against Molly and Carlos who performed a Couple's Choice to the Grange Hill theme tune. "I just had this feeling that I was going to be in the dance-off with Molly and Carlos," explained Jayde.

"And I just knew if we were up against Molly and Carlos it was bye-bye Jayde Adams, because I am a woman in her 30s whose got a reconstructed ACL babes! I did what I could, I did my best!"

On what it's been like working with Jayde, Karen remarked: "It's been incredible we've had such good times, we've cried, we've laughed and we've enjoyed it… we've had fun and that's what I love that people have gotten from this. You [Jayde] have become a Strictly icon and I've enjoyed every second of it."

