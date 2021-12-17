Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer unfit to dance at final due to last-minute injury Strictly is hit with another blow

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has revealed she is still in recovery mode after sustaining a leg injury during rehearsals last week.

Confirming she won't be able to dance in any of the group performances, the professional dancer said she will still make a brief appearance on the show.

During a Q&A with her fans on Instagram on Thursday, the star was asked if she was going to be at the final this weekend, to which, she replied: "Yes, I will be at the final this Saturday. I'll be watching, I'm going to be making a little appearance on the dancefloor but not dancing, probably waving. But I'll definitely be there."

Earlier this week, Karen - who was partnered up with Greg Wise in this year's series - confirmed she injured her knee. "So currently I have two things wrong with my knee. There's a little bit of a tear on my meniscus and then there's also a little cartilage flap behind my knee but they're very minor so instead of an op I got a knee injection so that’s good news."

The Strictly star has injured her knee

Her boyfriend Jordan Jones has been on hand to help with her recovery by placing her legs in compression boots. News of Karen's injury comes shortly after fans are waiting to hear whether AJ Odudu will be fit enough to compete in the final alongside John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Meanwhile, former contestant Tilly Ramsay revealed she will not be returning to the final due to testing positive for coronavirus while Robert Webb has also "politely declined" the offer to return for one last dance. He had to withdraw from the dance competition just a few weeks in because of ill health.

