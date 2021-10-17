Strictly Come Dancing's third celebrity leaves following dance-off The judges were divided again!

Greg Wise has become the third celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after the dance-off on Sunday evening.

The actor and his partner Karen Hauer performed a rousing Samba to Macarena by Los Del Rio on Saturday night and gave the number their best once more after landing in the bottom two.

They were joined in the dance-off by Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima, who again performed their heartfelt Waltz to Hero by Mariah Carey before the judges gave their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Judi and Graziano, saying: "The judges have been given this opportunity to save the better dancer and, for me, the better dancer tonight is Judi and Graziano."

Motsi Mabuse agreed. She said: "In the dance off I feel like both couples made mistakes and they were quite clear, but I feel that one couple recovered a little bit better with the situation. So I’m going to save Judi and Graziano."

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Judi and Graziano, saying: "I felt that the nerves got to both of the couples in the dance-off, which is not surprising really, and they both made quite a lot of mistakes, but one couple maintained an element of composure through the dance and that would be Judi and Graziano."

Greg and Karen left the show on Sunday evening

Head judge Shirley Ballas didn't need to cast the deciding vote but revealed that she would have chosen to save Greg and Karen as she thought they made fewer mistakes.

When asked by host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Greg said: "I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged and thank you all for having me."

Karen responded: "It has been a blast, thank you for the amazing lunches, thanks for the quality of work, and for being an amazing student. I have enjoyed our moments in the classroom, and just having fun with you, I’ve really enjoyed it."

