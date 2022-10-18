Strictly's Jayde Adams praises 'confident independent' Helen Skelton after candid confession The pair have formed a great bond on Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing star Jayde Adams shared an uplifting post about herself and fellow competitor Helen Skelton after they were saved from the public vote.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the comedian revealed that the pair headed out for a roast dinner following a gruelling week.

"Two strong confident independent women, eating roast dinners after a big weekend. @helenskelton," she remarked in the caption alongside a snap of the two friends.

Helen quickly added heart-eyes emojis to the post, with Strictly dancer Lauren Oakley writing: "Love you both!!" One fan penned: "Oh my goodness you both deserved it!." Another follower stated: "Hey, you two look after each other, please. Couple of national treasures, right there.

" One other said: "I cannot tell you how much I love this. We have your back Helen! Warrior women will always win out. Take strength from who you are and not the situation you've been thrown into. You are both amazing x."

Jayde shared this sweet snap with Helen on Monday

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Helen admitted juggling life as a single mum can have its moments. Appearing on Lorraine on Monday, the 39-year-old presenter - who has three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler - was asked how she balances, "me time and work".

Helen replied: "Of course, I struggle. I lump work into 'me time'. Not everyone does Strictly for their work. For me, lower the standards. My kids don't always go to school in fully ironed school uniforms sometimes. Delegate!"

Last week, it was revealed that her ex Richie Myler is having a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - six months after he left the family home.

The former couple's shock split took place in April, four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby daughter Elsie. The TV presenter had been married to rugby player Richie for nine years, and as well as Elsie, they share two sons: Ernie, seven, and Louis, five.

