Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react The couple have been married since 1988

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share.

The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves.

MORE: Sosie Bacon shares bikini selfie and looks just like mom Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin will be following his wife's orders as he stars in her second feature directorial movie, Space Oddity.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kyra Sedgwick shares glimpse inside home she shares with Kevin Bacon

Kyra proudly took to social media to say how happy she was that Kevin - along with Simon Helberg and Carrie Preston - had been added to the cast.

"Couldn't be more thrilled to add these incredible actors to the mix of 'Space Oddity,'" she wrote. "@kevinbacon @carriepreston @alexandrashipppp @kylehamiltonallen @valerie.stadler @madbrew."

MORE: Kevin Bacon makes end of an era with video featuring wife Kyra Sedgwick

READ: 25 hottest new shows to get excited about in 2021

Both Kyra and Kevin posted the career update with the Call Your Mother actress adding the Deadline feature to her feed.

While Kevin and Kyra won't star in the film together they have shared the big screen four times before - the last being almost 20 years ago.

Kyra and Kevin will be working together on the new movie

Their fans rushed to congratulate them on the project and commented: "How insanely lucky are we?" and, "How wonderful, can't wait," and a third added: "This is the best news!"

The couple have one of the most celebrated relationships in Tinseltown but even they struggled during the COVID-19 lockdown.

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick shares bittersweet backstory behind iconic Kevin Bacon photo

MORE: Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's 'crushing' family change is so relatable

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he confessed: "My wife and I realized that we've been married for a really long time, and quarantine really was an amazing, kind of, test for our marriage because I mean, we were really isolated," the actor began. "I think after a while we realized that we would kind of have to, even in our place, go away from each other.

Even Kevin and Kyra struggled during lockdown

"So we would have breakfast, then she'd basically go to the bedroom, which we called the lair, and she spends a lot of time in her lair. Then she'd text me and say, 'Do you wanna do lunch later?' and I'd say 'sure' and you know, we'd meet in the kitchen, and then she'd go back to the lair," he explained.

"And, again, you know, drinks, maybe dinner, whatever. And then we'd get back together in the kitchen and do the same thing all over again."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.