Strictly's Hamza Yassin's home is so off-grid he has to ferry essentials in The cameraman lives in a remote area

Strictly Come Dancing star Hamza Yassin has been impressing fans with his epic moves on the dancefloor, but when he's not in London for Strictly, where does the BBC star live?

MORE: Hamza Yassin: the story behind his long locks which took 17 years to grow

When he was just eight years old, Hamza moved to Scotland's West Highlands, more specifically the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, where he was able to pursue his dream of filming Scottish wildlife and becoming a wildlife cameraman.

Loading the player...

WATCH: See Hamza's amazing routine that fans went crazy over

The area is the most westerly point on the British Mainland well-known for its abundance of wildlife, which is likely to be where Hamza's passion comes from.

The visit Scotland website explains that there's a "single track winding road" that allows access to the remote area.

The star lives in a very remote part of Scotland

The star keeps his unconventional home life under wraps but during a This Morning segment he revealed a snippet of his life back in Scotland, including the weekly trip he makes to do his food shop.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice addresses fallout rumours with dance partner Richie Anderson

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim'

Hamza told viewers that he catches the ferry once per week to go to the supermarket to get his food shopping.

The village he resides in has a total number of 150 residents, while the star doesn't speak openly about his family or romantic life, he did discuss their reaction to him joining the BBC dancing show.

The star has been impressing on the dancefloor

He told HELLO! and other journalists at a pre-Strictly press meeting: "The family quickly knew and then the village knew. I live in a place with 150 people, the jungle drums went, are the rumours true?! They're all behind me, they're all supportive so really, really lovely to have that."

Speaking about Hamza, fellow star Helen Skelton revealed a further insight into his life back home. "He does their shopping, he picks up their prescriptions. I think he’s one of those people put on earth to remind people how to behave. He’s such a nice man."

Hamza is paired up with Polish dancer Jowita Prystal, and they have been impressing judges and fans alike with their killer routines.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.