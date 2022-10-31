The Rookie fans have strong reaction to new change to show involving famous Chicago PD star - details One Chicago really is everywhere

Fans of The Rookie have loved the new series of episodes that have been coming out, and have even been lapping up the The Rookie: Feds spin-off.

However, the introduction of a new character to the main show has left many of them feeling a little more mixed ahead of more installments dropping.

Nathan Fillion stars in season four of The Rookie

Celina Juarez was introduced as a new rookie for Nathan Fillion's character, played by Lisseth Chavez of Chicago PD fame.

A new meme highlighting a segment from an episode was shared on the social media page for the show, and it featured some of the opinions on Celina so far.

"Love the actress but not the character," one stated, while another quipped: "Nolan is going to apologize to his past training officers after he trains her," and a third said: "This new rookie is a piece of work, she has some weird ideas but I like her a little bit."

However, she has managed to develop a strong fan base as well despite being in the early stages of development, in part thanks to her recognition for being in blue before as well.

Celina Juarez has received a mixed response from the fan base so far

"I love her character because she’s different from the mold of any other police officer," one fan said, as another also added: "I love her character, she brings light to a lot of cultural beliefs," and a third also commented: "Love this character because she really represents what a lot of Latinos do! Love it so much."

Celina is described as "a new rookie with an easy confidence and high marks at the Academy whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for her training officer," according to Deadline. She will recur as a guest star for multiple episodes.

Lisseth previously portrayed Officer Vanessa Rojas in NBC's law police drama but also appeared on spinoff shows Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

Lisseth is well-known to viewers for her main role in Chicago PD

She was a key part of season seven which aired between 2019 and 2020 and featured in some major storylines with longtime characters before deciding to bow out of the show.

