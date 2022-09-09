Nathan Fillion's fans can't contain their excitement with his latest update on The Rookie The new season will be here before we know it

The Rookie is gearing up to enter its fifth season and viewers simply cannot wait.

The show's star, Nathan Fillion, took to Instagram with a poster promoting the LAPD show and had a request for fans.

Alongside the photo which featured the crew, Nathan asked: "Tell me three things you're doing to prepare for the season premiere of #TheRookie, Sept 25 on ABC! (Yes, it’s still streaming on Hulu, too!)."

Fans eagerly responded by writing: "Telling family & friends when the premiere is, rewatching Season4 of #TheRookie and getting snacks ready! #TheRookie #Season5," and a second answered: "1. Rewatch the other #TheRookie seasons. 2. Take the day free at work. 3. Set the alarm to wake up on time," and a third wrote: "Clearing my schedule, ordering snacks and trying to contain my excitement! Best show ever."

Nathan recently sent fans into another tailspin when it was revealed that he had been reunited with his former Buffyverse co-star for the new season of The Rookie.

Nathan's fans are so excited for season five of The Rookie

J. August Richards shared a snap of himself with Nathan on the set while filming season five of the hit cop show, writing: "A reunion, of sorts, with my buddy @nathanfillion and my first time working with the incredibly talented and lovely @lissethchavez on @therookieabc!!!

"What an incredible group of people and a warm, welcoming environment… Thank you Nathan and everyone for your hospitality."

The actor previously starred in Angel as Charles Gunn, who is the leader of a gang that protects his neighbourhood from vampires. Meanwhile, Nathan previously starred in Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Caleb, a sadistic priest.

Season five of The Rookie will premiere on 25 September

Fans were loving the snap, with one writing: "Great news! Congrats can't wait to see you on the show," while another added: "Dude, each one of you has been in one of my fave tv shows ever. Nathan on Castle, Liss on Legends Of Tomorrow and you on Angel. This is blowing my mind soooo damn hard! Love it."

